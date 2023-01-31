La Pointe files suit against Ashland County for not providing law enforcement

LA POINTE, WI -- The town of La Pointe is filing a lawsuit against Ashland County for not providing them law enforcement.

Town leaders argue that it’s against state law for the county to tax the town for a service they don’t provide.

“For more than 27 years, Ashland County realized the logistical nightmare of how to provide law enforcement on a regular basis on an island,” said Michael Kuchta, a Town Administrator for La Pointe.

The town used to have an agreement with Ashland County, where the county would return a portion of the taxes they collected to help the island fund a local law enforcement agency.

In 2022, the Ashland County Board voted to end that agreement, leaving Madeline Island without funding for its only law enforcement agency.

“What they’ve done is not pay the town anything but they’re not providing the law enforcement services either,” Kuchta said, “we have filed a claim against the county to get back the tax money that we are paying for services we are not receiving from the county.”

The town received county aid on just one law enforcement call between 2021 and 2022.

Kuchta says the town’s taxpayers are paying $364,000 a year for the service.

The hole in service not only impacts law enforcement on the island, but other emergency responders as well.

“As EMTs our first responsibility is to the patient. But we can’t start helping to treat a patient unless the scene is safe,” said Cindy Dalzell, the Madeline Island ambulance director.

Dalzell says without a consistent and fully staffed police force, it’s much harder to stay safe on certain calls

“You never know when it’s going to happen. So if we don’t know police are here are they’re here just on a short, shortened schedule say only Monday through Friday. It puts us in danger,” she said.

Kuchta says there’s been little attempt by the county to provide a solution to the problem, but all La Pointe claims to want is the resources to have a reliable law enforcement presence on the island.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep our community safe. And we have to figure out how to do that. And in order to do that we need to get the financial resources,” he said.

We tried reaching out to Ashland County for comment, and were denied a request to interview or issue a statement.

