Keeping up on oil changes and levels will keep cars out of the shop

By Dave Anderson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dipstick check a day can keep the mechanic at bay. Those seem to be words to live by in this current age where supply chain issues concerning car parts have led to long lines outside of auto repair shops. Luckily also in this current age, break downs aren’t quite as frequent as in days of old.

“Engines aren’t the same as they used to be and oils aren’t the same as they used to be.” said Brad Williams of Brad’s NAPA Auto Clinic.

Modern metalurgy has made engines tougher and modern oil formulations let them last longer. The revolution in the evolution of motor oil happened here in the Northland when fighter pilot Al Amatuzio decided to try synthetic jet engine oil in cars.

“Oils are so much different now because they have become so advanced and they can go a lot longer and a lot farther.” said Val Johnson of Auto Ace Express Lube.

Amatuzio’s Amsoil plus the lubes of many other manufacturers can only do so much to increase automobile lifespan and keep broken cars out of the shop. Mechanics say getting regular oil changes and keeping vigilant on oil levels is the best preventive maintenance possible.

“Get it checked out as frequently as you can, once a month or even once a week; anytime you have some free time have it checked out or pop your hood and check the dipstick yourself.” said Scott Schneiderwent of Kenwood Muffler and Brake.

Sure, the cost of these new wonder oils is a little spendy per quart but keeping up fluid levels keeps money in the bank.

“Ten bucks here is better than a thousand bucks down the road with something else going wrong.” said Schneiderwent.

In Duluth, Dave Anderson, Northern News Now.

