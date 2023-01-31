Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report.

The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022.

“As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to build trust. This report is one piece of information that helps to reinforce our commitment to that work,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Traffic and subject stops are an integral part of keeping our community safe and how these stops are conducted matter to those who live, work, and visit our city.”

The stop entry data comes from ‘stop data reporting’ which is entered by officers during a traffic stop, subject stop, or suspicious activity.

Officers are required to complete a stop data form that has multiple mandatory fields including the subject’s race and gender.

Chief Ceynowa emphasizes that “this information comes from the officer’s perceived perception of the subject’s race and gender. Race and gender information during a stop is not associated to an individual’s police department record unless they are arrested, a victim, or a suspect in a crime.”

The report includes demographic breakdowns of the 5,944 stop data entries collected in 2022.

Data from this report, along with recommendations from the Racial Bias Audit, will be utilized to help the DPD to continue to improve their practices and services to the community.

The DPD says stop data will be posted to their website on a quarterly basis.

They will also release a comprehensive report annually explaining traffic and subject stops conducted by officers.

Known or perceived race of stop data entries:

White: 4,830

Black: 667

American Indian or Alaska Native: 241

Hispanic: 94

Asian: 85

Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific: 27

Of the 5,944 stop data entries, 39% of those were females.

Of the 5,944 stop data entries resulted in 4,686 Warnings, 808 Citations, arresting 207 individuals, and 243 no actions

To review both documents, click here.

