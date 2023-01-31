Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report

81% of stops were of people perceived to be white
Duluth Police
Duluth Police(KBJR/CBS)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report.

The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022.

“As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to build trust. This report is one piece of information that helps to reinforce our commitment to that work,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Traffic and subject stops are an integral part of keeping our community safe and how these stops are conducted matter to those who live, work, and visit our city.”

The stop entry data comes from ‘stop data reporting’ which is entered by officers during a traffic stop, subject stop, or suspicious activity.

Officers are required to complete a stop data form that has multiple mandatory fields including the subject’s race and gender.

Chief Ceynowa emphasizes that “this information comes from the officer’s perceived perception of the subject’s race and gender. Race and gender information during a stop is not associated to an individual’s police department record unless they are arrested, a victim, or a suspect in a crime.”

The report includes demographic breakdowns of the 5,944 stop data entries collected in 2022.

Data from this report, along with recommendations from the Racial Bias Audit, will be utilized to help the DPD to continue to improve their practices and services to the community.

The DPD says stop data will be posted to their website on a quarterly basis.

They will also release a comprehensive report annually explaining traffic and subject stops conducted by officers.

Known or perceived race of stop data entries:

White: 4,830

Black: 667

American Indian or Alaska Native: 241

Hispanic: 94

Asian: 85

Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific: 27

Of the 5,944 stop data entries, 39% of those were females.

Of the 5,944 stop data entries resulted in 4,686 Warnings, 808 Citations, arresting 207 individuals, and 243 no actions

To review both documents, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
Photo taken in Gary New Duluth.
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
File - police lights
51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot

Latest News

A La Pointe police vehicle
La Pointe files suit against Ashland County for not providing law enforcement
Abortion protesters at Minnesota Senate
Governor Walz signs broad abortion rights bill into law
Remember oil change intervals to keep cars out of shops
Keeping up on oil changes and levels will keep cars out of the shop
Proper oil changes and levels keep cars out of repair shops