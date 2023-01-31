Detroit-area man convicted of aiding Islamic State in Syria

Prosecutors say a Detroit-area man who was captured on a Syrian battlefield in 2018 has been convicted on charges of providing support to the Islamic State group and attending one of the group’s training camps
gavel
gavel(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who was captured on a Syrian battlefield in 2018 has been convicted on charges of providing support to the Islamic State group and attending one of the group’s training camps, prosecutors said.

A federal jury convicted Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 32, on Monday of charges of providing and attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group, conspiring to provide material support to the group, and attending an Islamic State training camp.

The Dearborn, Michigan, man faces a maximum 50-year prison sentence at his sentencing, which is set for May 11, federal prosecutors said.

Musaibli's lawyer, John Shea, declined to comment on Monday's verdict, The Detroit News reported.

Musaibli, a natural-born U.S. citizen, was captured by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in 2018, flown back to the U.S. and charged in July 2018. He was convicted following a 9-day trial in U.S. District Court in Detroit, prosecutors said.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Musaibli traveled to Yemen in April 2015 and continued his previous research into the Islamic State group there, including downloading propaganda from the group and a book on how to get into Syria.

He then traveled in the fall of 2015 from Yemen to Syria, where he attended a religious training camp run by the Islamic State before undergoing military training where he learned to shoot, carry, and otherwise handle an AK-47 assault rifle, according to trial evidence.

After graduating from the Islamic State's military training camp, Musaibli swore allegiance to the group and its leader and remained with the group for over 2 1/2 years, prosecutors said.

“Ibraheem Musaibli traveled halfway around the world and joined a vicious, brutal, and violent terrorist organization known — and proud of — its barbaric acts of terror,” U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison said in a news release.

Most Read

Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
Photo taken in Gary New Duluth.
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans

Latest News

Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
Spending in Wisconsin governor’s race shatters record
Wisconsin lawmaker: PFAS pollution seems ‘insurmountable’
Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance....
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched
FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for General Motors appears above a trading...
GM quarterly profit jumps 16% as sales rebound late in 2022