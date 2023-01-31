City by City: Iron River, Hayward, Chisholm

The public is invited to learn more and discuss proposed improvements to five intersections along Highway 169.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iron River, WI- The 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is set to take place February 18. There will be four different categories: the mid-distance race, open race, four-dog event and six-dog event. Additionally, the Mutt Run will be back this year. At this event kids ages 4 -12 are invited to bring the family dog and see how fast it can run the 75-foot track. Sleds and harnesses are provided for this race. There is no fee for spectators and some viewing areas are even heated.

Hayward, WI- The Wild Rivers Conservancy and National Park Service are inviting the public to share their ideas on protecting the Namekagon River. The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway was the nation’s first wild and scenic river designated as a National Park. Attendees will be able to meet with staff and talk about their vision for the riverway going forward and concerns about conservation efforts. The free event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 1.

Chisholm, MN- MnDOT will be hosting a hybrid meeting Tuesday, January 31. The public is invited to learn more and discuss proposed improvements to five intersections along Highway 169. The Minnesota Discovery Center is hosting the in-person meeting beginning at 5 p.m. For those unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be posted afterward.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans

Latest News

Park-Point 5-miler
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps
To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on...
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources
City by City is a daily segment that airs during the Northern News Now News at 4 p.m.
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet