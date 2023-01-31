City by City: Iron River, Hayward, Chisholm

Iron River, WI- The 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is set to take place February 18. There will be four different categories: the mid-distance race, open race, four-dog event and six-dog event. Additionally, the Mutt Run will be back this year. At this event kids ages 4 -12 are invited to bring the family dog and see how fast it can run the 75-foot track. Sleds and harnesses are provided for this race. There is no fee for spectators and some viewing areas are even heated.

Hayward, WI- The Wild Rivers Conservancy and National Park Service are inviting the public to share their ideas on protecting the Namekagon River. The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway was the nation’s first wild and scenic river designated as a National Park. Attendees will be able to meet with staff and talk about their vision for the riverway going forward and concerns about conservation efforts. The free event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 1.

Chisholm, MN- MnDOT will be hosting a hybrid meeting Tuesday, January 31. The public is invited to learn more and discuss proposed improvements to five intersections along Highway 169. The Minnesota Discovery Center is hosting the in-person meeting beginning at 5 p.m. For those unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be posted afterward.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

