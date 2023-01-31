Chance for mid-week light snow, frigid wind chills Friday morning

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to be sunny and cold. Tonight there will be some increasing clouds to become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the single digits and teens below zero with wind chills in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. Winds will be light out of the west 4-8mph.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the teens with westerly winds 5-10mph. Wednesday night there will be a weak front passing that will bring a 30% chance of some light snow. Accumulations will be trace to 2″. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero. The South Shore will likely see some lake effect snow developing.

THURSDAY: Most of the region will see clearing skies as an Arctic area of high pressure moves in from Canada. Temperatures will be the warmest in the morning, then falling into the single digits in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-15, making it feel well below zero. Thursday night might be one of the coldest nights of the season. Lows will plummet into the 20′s, and even some 30′s below zero. Wind chills could approach 50′s below zero.

FRIDAY: Friday will be frigid. We will continue to see northwest winds 5-10mph with temperatures struggling to make it above zero. The South Shore will see lake effect snow bands continue. The rest of the region will have sunny skies as high pressure sits over the region.

