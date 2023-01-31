Bitter cold temperatures add extra challenge for local firefighters

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Fighting fire is already a dangerous task, but add in extremely cold, negative temperatures, and that danger increases.

Local fire departments have responded to several fires in the past few days when temps were bitterly cold.

Early Sunday morning, a house caught fire in Duluth’s Lincoln Park.

In Superior, early Monday morning, restaurant Wasabi was burned to the ground.

Both fires had firefighters battling flames. And, dangerously cold temperatures.

“You have to worry about everything freezing up, be it us, the equipment, or the water we’re dealing with,” said Captain Eric Thompson with the Duluth Fire Department.

“Since most of what we put fires out with is water, we’re dealing with water freezing up on us pretty quickly,” Superior Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht said.

Vollbrecht said when water freezes, it can add a lot of weight to a structure, which increases the potential for a collapse.

“So we really have to be cognizant of where that ice is building up, and where we’re putting our firefighters on the scene to keep them safe while fighting the fire,” Vollbrecht said.

Not only is freezing water on structures an added risk but so is the danger of water freezing on responders.

“One thing we struggle with, especially when we go interior firefighting, is they’re going to get wet both by sweat or from water by putting out the fires,” Vollbrecht said. “So as you know when it’s cold out it’s really tough dealing with being wet, so we try to have somewhere they can have shelter.”

“There’s a chance for frostbite, our gloves get wet, hands get numb, dexterity goes down,” Thompson said.

Both Vollbrecht and Thompson said something that can help minimize risk, is cooperation from the public.

“We ask that when people see a fire scene, they avoid it, turn around, and go a different direction,” Thompson said. “Don’t drive over our hoses, sometimes when you drive over a hose it’ll cause it to burst, which can cause a dangerous situation on the other end for the firefighters there so people just steer clear and we appreciate that.”

In Sunday’s Duluth house fire, a woman, her two daughters and three of their dogs escaped, but one of their dogs ended up dying.

No people were hurt.

Monday morning’s fire at Wasabi in Superior destroyed that restaurant, and one firefighter injured his back when he slipped on ice.

The causes for both of those fires are under investigation.

