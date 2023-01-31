51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot

The Duluth Police say they were able to arrest the suspect without any incidents
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a large police presence at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Duluth Police Department.

At approximately 8:30 A.M., police responded to the airport after a report was made about a man having a mental health issue making threats to shoot.

According to a news release, the officers quickly responded to the threat and set up a perimeter around the building.

The suspect had left before authorities arrived.

However, while starting the investigation, the man returned to the airport.

The Duluth Police say they were able to arrest the suspect without any incidents.

No one was injured.

The 51-year-old Virginia resident is currently pending charges at the St. Louis County Jail for threats of violence charges.

