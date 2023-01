PROCTOR, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage used two second-period goals to lift them over the Superior Spartans 2-1.

The Spartans scored first, their first goal against the Mirage since 2018, but Hannah Graves and Nya Sieger’s goals were just enough to win the Mirage.

