Temperatures slowly rebound through the week

Monday: It is a cold start to our week with temperatures Monday morning in the teens and 20s below zero. With a steady wind out of the west between 5-15 MPH that means we are looking at wind chills between 30-40 below zero. Through the rest of the day we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing onto either side of the zero degree mark. Winds out the west between 5-15 MPH means, wind chills remain in the teens and 20s below zero for much of the day. Tonight, we are a tad warmer with overnight low in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills 20-30 below zero.

Tuesday: Quiet weather sticks around with mainly sunny skies overhead. While Monday most saw high temperatures below zero Tuesday most look rebound and be a few degrees above zero. However, with winds out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH we will see wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero.

Wednesday: Wednesday we look to add a few more clouds to the mix with partly cloudy skies overhead. We also add a few degrees onto Tuesday’s high temperature with most climbing into the upper single digits and lower teens across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

