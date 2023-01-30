Temperatures slowly rebound through the week

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

Monday: It is a cold start to our week with temperatures Monday morning in the teens and 20s below zero. With a steady wind out of the west between 5-15 MPH that means we are looking at wind chills between 30-40 below zero. Through the rest of the day we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing onto either side of the zero degree mark. Winds out the west between 5-15 MPH means, wind chills remain in the teens and 20s below zero for much of the day. Tonight, we are a tad warmer with overnight low in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills 20-30 below zero.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)
Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Quiet weather sticks around with mainly sunny skies overhead. While Monday most saw high temperatures below zero Tuesday most look rebound and be a few degrees above zero. However, with winds out of the southwest between 5-15 MPH we will see wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Wednesday we look to add a few more clouds to the mix with partly cloudy skies overhead. We also add a few degrees onto Tuesday’s high temperature with most climbing into the upper single digits and lower teens across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx
Wx Gfx(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

Wind Chill Advisory covers entire region until noon Monday
First Alert: Wind Chill Advisory will cover entire region Sunday night and Monday
Wind Chill Advisory Saturday night and Sunday for MN and western WI
First Alert: cold air and low wind chills likely this week
MN WX
Frigid temperatures and wind chills this weekend
WX GFX
Snow is almost done but the cold has just begun