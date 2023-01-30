Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire Monday morning

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Fire Department responded to a fire at the Wasabi restaurant on Tower Avenue early Monday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m., according to fire officials. While the fire has been knocked out, firefighters were still on the scene several hours after the fire, keeping an eye out for hot spots. Motorists were asked to avoid the 3000 block of Tower Avenue for the time being, if at all possible.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage. This is a developing story.

