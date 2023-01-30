Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire Monday morning

Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday
Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday(Northern News Now)
By Paul Brown
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Fire Department responded to a fire at the Wasabi restaurant on Tower Avenue early Monday morning.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m., according to fire officials. While the fire has been knocked out, firefighters were still on the scene several hours after the fire, keeping an eye out for hot spots. Motorists were asked to avoid the 3000 block of Tower Avenue for the time being, if at all possible.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt or the extent of the damage. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Memorial fund for Tyre Nichols raises more than $700K in one day
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

January 30th AM Forecast
January 30th AM Forecast
Rita Wehseler and her team charge up the first hill in the Beargrease 120 race Sunday morning.
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough...
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough...
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season