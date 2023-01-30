Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth

Photo taken in Gary New Duluth.
Photo taken in Gary New Duluth.(Northern News Now)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning.

Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park.

The shootings damaged two vehicles, one in the 8700 block of Beverly St and the 900 block of 88th Ave W.

Another vehicle in Gary-New Duluth was also damaged overnight.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

DPD says the incidents were connected and the investigation is active.

