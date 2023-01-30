Ice Castles back up in Lake Geneva after warm January

The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January...
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews.(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews.

“It’s been a tremendous rise and fall of the castle literally,” said Ice Castles assistant manager Colleen Anderson.

The castles were supposed to open the final weekend of January, before the weather melted down the initial fast progress made by crews building the structures.

“Yeah, it’s a bummer when it melts out, and we see all of our progress go away, but you know it always motivates us every year too; we look at it as a challenge,” said build manager Alberto Huerta.

The castles use anywhere between seven to 13 million gallons of water in ice, and now it is a race to get back on track and open by the first Saturday in February. It required not only a tremendous effort but, Anderson adds, a historic one.

“This year, it’s projected to be like, I think, 15 or 16 days which will be the fastest in the company history of building like any ice castle,” said Anderson. “You know, it is just having that determination, morale gets kind of low at points when you see like the ice castle gets so big and then it drops down, and it’s just that drive, ‘We’re going to get this thing done. ‘”

The Ice Castles are scheduled to stay open through February or as long as the weather allows.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

Lauralloons in Duluth creates balloon rose bouquets for Valentine's Day, the first time she has...
Duluth balloon artist twists bouquets for Valentine’s Day
Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson provides an update on an officer-involved shooting that...
Menomonie Police provide update on Jan. 21 home invasion, officer-involved shooting
Joanna Oberg 120 winner
Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
January 30th AM Forecast
January 30th AM Forecast