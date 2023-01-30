Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title

Joanna Oberg 120 winner
Joanna Oberg 120 winner(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINLAND, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fast finishes were the story of the morning at the Trestle Inn in Finland, where Joanna Oberg earned her first ever Beargrease 120 title.

The Grand Marais native crossed the finish line shortly before 4 a.m.

She credited her strong race to the cold weather, packed trails, and a well-prepped team.

“People talk about that magic carpet ride when your teams just rocking along and everything’s going well and that’s what happened,” Oberg said.

Oberg was also given an award for having the best-cared-for team of dogs, something the head vet said was a very difficult award to give out with so many dedicated mushers and handlers.

Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, finished second, just about nine minutes after Oberg. Rita Wehseler, of Tofte, earned third place after winning the Beargrease 120 in 2022.

Wehseler said it was a very tough training year for her and her team, so she was just happy to reach the finish line. She was also proud to do so with a entire team of female sled dogs and handlers.

Meanwhile, Morgan Martens, 16, of Brule, won the Jr. Beargrease 120. He finished shortly before 5:30 a.m., which also earned him 5th place overall in the mid-distance race.

We’ll hear from all top

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
Superior fire crews respond to Wasabi restaurant fire early Monday
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

Latest News

Rita Wehseler and her team charge up the first hill in the Beargrease 120 race Sunday morning.
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
Ashley Thaemert takes home the win for the second year in a row.
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
Beargrease 2023 Starting Line
Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start
Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Starting Line 2022
AND THEY’RE OFF: How to follow along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon