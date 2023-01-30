Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title

FINLAND, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fast finishes were the story of the morning at the Trestle Inn in Finland, where Joanna Oberg earned her first ever Beargrease 120 title.

The Grand Marais native crossed the finish line shortly before 4 a.m.

She credited her strong race to the cold weather, packed trails, and a well-prepped team.

“People talk about that magic carpet ride when your teams just rocking along and everything’s going well and that’s what happened,” Oberg said.

Oberg was also given an award for having the best-cared-for team of dogs, something the head vet said was a very difficult award to give out with so many dedicated mushers and handlers.

Nick Turman, of Two Harbors, finished second, just about nine minutes after Oberg. Rita Wehseler, of Tofte, earned third place after winning the Beargrease 120 in 2022.

Wehseler said it was a very tough training year for her and her team, so she was just happy to reach the finish line. She was also proud to do so with a entire team of female sled dogs and handlers.

Meanwhile, Morgan Martens, 16, of Brule, won the Jr. Beargrease 120. He finished shortly before 5:30 a.m., which also earned him 5th place overall in the mid-distance race.

We’ll hear from all top

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.