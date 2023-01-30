Duluth balloon artist twists bouquets for Valentine’s Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday.

Schultze works out of Hucklebeary in Downtown Duluth, just off Superior Street.

The roses are hand twisted by Schultze, who originally got the idea during Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day actually was the first time I ever did one a few years ago,” Schultze said.

The roses come in both red and pink variations, among either a dozen, two dozen, or three dozen to choose from.

“We thought the roses would be a really fun whimsical touch for Valentine’s Day this year,” Schultze said.

According to a recent estimate from the Society of American Florists, 22% of Americans bought fresh flowers for Valentine’s Day in 2022.

Schultze says her balloon flowers last longer.

“These ones here were actually made last Thursday,” she said pointing at the balloons. “You can see that they’re actually still looking great.”

According to Schultze, the flowers don’t take that long to make either.

“Each flower takes me a couple of minutes and then I make all the individual flowers first and then I bundle them together, they all get a cute balloon bow as well, so it’s all balloons,” she said.

In addition to the rose bouquets, Schultze added her balloons to candy cups sold in the Hucklebeary store.

“It’s a nice flexible gift for Valentine’s Day too,” she said.

The flowers can be pre-ordered on Hucklebeary’s website here.

Schultze said if you purchase your bouquet by February 5, you get a special discount.

Preorders should be in by February 10.

