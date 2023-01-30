Bitter cold to start the week, warmer weekend ahead!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures. Tonight the skies will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the teens and 20′s below zero. Winds will be out of the WSW 5-10 making it feel like it in the 30′s below zero.

Wind Chills Tonight (KBJR WX)

Tonight (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: High pressure remains in place on Tuesday to bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the single digits above zero with breezy southwest winds 5-15mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20′s below zero.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be able to climb into the teens with westerly winds 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a slight chance of some light snow.

Wednesday (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Friday we will continue to see a cold front move through the region. This will bring a 30% chance of some light snow showers. Accumulations will be less than an inch. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

