Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40

TWO HARBORS, MN. -- The Beargrease 40 mushers made their way across the finish line on Sunday.

This year’s winner, for the second year in a row, was Ashley Thaemert from Cook, Minnesota.

Thaemert is a Beargrease veteran, but the young pups she raced with on Sunday ran the 40 for the first time.

She was slowed down for a short while due to her lead dog getting an injury on her paw, but after switching leads her team took to the finish line.

“We got about 10 miles from the finish, and I ended up putting Sienna in my sled bag because she was getting a little bit of an injury from going so fast,” said Beargrease 40 Champion, Ashley Thaemert. “She’s fine, they had the vet team check her out and she’s doing really well, very well hydrated, but just a little sore and I didn’t want to push it.”

Thaemert said the mix of the cold weather, and slick trails held a key to her success for her dogs.

12-year-old Elena Freking was also on the trails on Sunday.

Freking raced the Beargrease 40 for the first time and took 10th place wearing bib number 403.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.