5 members of Minnesota Indian reservation charged with child abuse

(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Red Lake Indian Reservation, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five members of the Red Lake Indian Reservation were charged with numerous crimes against a minor. According to court records, Trina Johnson directed the systemic torture, endangerment, neglect and abuse of the victim.

Trina Johnson was charged with child torture, child neglect, child endangerment and assault of a minor with a dangerous weapon. Four other people were charged with neglect and endangerment, which included three of Johnson’s sisters. Bobbi, Ellie and Patricia Johnson along with Bertram Lussier Jr. were noted as aiding and abetting in Trina Johnson’s crimes.

The report shows the victim suffered from physical, mental and emotional damage to their health. This included withholding food to the point of starvation and malnourishment, depriving the minor of sleep and assaulting them with hands and objects.

Records show the abuse possibly happened between January 1, 2021 to April 29, 2022.

