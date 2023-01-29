AND THEY’RE OFF: How to follow along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Starting Line 2022
Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Starting Line 2022(Northern News Now)
By Natalie Grant
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease is officially underway. Teams took off from Billy’s Bar in Duluth on Sunday morning to make the trek up the North Shore.

The Beargrease 40 racers will finish in Two Harbors Sunday night. Beargrease 120 teams will race through the night and are expected at the Trestle Inn, just north of Finland, in the early morning hours on Monday, and the full Beargrease marathon racers will run the 300+ miles up to Grand Portage.

They are expected to finish at the Grand Portage Casino on Tuesday evening.

Checkpoints and the finish lines are open to the public if you would like to stop by and cheer on your favorite teams. An interactive map of the whole race and checkpoints can be found here.

If you can’t make it in person but would still like to follow along with the race, there are online options for keeping up on results.

1. Live tracking

Beargrease offers online tracking of all of the teams during the races. The live interactive radar can be found here.

2. Follow along on social media

Our very own Natalie Grant and Briggs LeSavage will be following the full race up the North Shore and providing updates on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #Beargrease2023.

Follow Natalie Grant!
Twitter
Facebook
Follow Briggs LeSavage!
Facebook
Twitter
Follow Northern News Now!
Twitter
Facebook

3. Watch Northern News Now

Northern News Now will be bringing you the latest Beargrease updates between Sunday and Wednesday during our live news broadcasts.

  • -Northern News Now Today from 5 A.M. - 7 A.M on NBC & CBS
  • -Northern News Now at Noon on NBC
  • -Northern News Now at 4 P.M. & 6:30 P.M. on CBS
  • -Northern News Now at 5 P.M., 6 P.M. & 10 P.M. on NBC

To watch replayed and live broadcasts, click here.

