A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a new artistic spin on an old-time tradition at the Duluth Public Library Saturday.

If you’ve stopped into the library in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a penny press machine.

It’s part of a project called the Minnesota Artists Penny Press.

The project chooses four artists from across the state to have their work imprinted onto pennies.

Organizers said by creating portable art, the project allows local artists to share their work with an increasing number of people.

There was a special meet and greet Saturday with Duluth-based artist Moira Villiard, who was chosen to have her work stamped into pennies.

She said the project helps make owning a piece of art accessible for almost anyone.

“Not everybody can buy an original big piece of artwork. But this is a different way to sort of celebrate, and have that little piece, and have that connection to artists in your community,” Villiard said.

The cost of a stamped penny is 51 cents, including the penny.

Organizers said proceeds will go to future experimental public arts projects.

