A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist

A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist
By Robb Coles
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a new artistic spin on an old-time tradition at the Duluth Public Library Saturday.

If you’ve stopped into the library in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a penny press machine.

It’s part of a project called the Minnesota Artists Penny Press.

The project chooses four artists from across the state to have their work imprinted onto pennies.

Organizers said by creating portable art, the project allows local artists to share their work with an increasing number of people.

There was a special meet and greet Saturday with Duluth-based artist Moira Villiard, who was chosen to have her work stamped into pennies.

She said the project helps make owning a piece of art accessible for almost anyone.

“Not everybody can buy an original big piece of artwork. But this is a different way to sort of celebrate, and have that little piece, and have that connection to artists in your community,” Villiard said.

The cost of a stamped penny is 51 cents, including the penny.

Organizers said proceeds will go to future experimental public arts projects.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
2022 Beargrease Marathon Starting Line
Billy’s Bar prepares for first Beargrease start under new ownership
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
Howard Gnesen Road
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
Kaelin (left) and LeeAnna (right)
Benefit planned to support LeeAnna Warner’s family through second major hardship

Latest News

A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist
A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist
UMD Falls to Augustana
UMD Falls to Augustana
Vets check every paw ahead of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Vets check every paw ahead of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
UMD falls to Minnesota
UMD falls to Minnesota