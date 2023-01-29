Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

They arrived within minutes and found heavy smoke pouring from the home.

When they entered the home, firefighters saw heavy fire in the stairwell leading to the upstairs bedrooms.

Crews quickly learned the three people inside the home at the time were able to escape on their own along with three of their dogs.

They found out another dog was still inside. Crews searched for the animal, but found the dog deceased.

Two cats are still missing, but it’s possible they may have gotten out on their own.

Neighbors are asked to keep their eyes out for the cats.

The Red Cross is helping the residents, who were not injured but have been displaced.

Damage is estimated around $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.

