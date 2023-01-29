First Alert: Wind Chill Advisory will cover entire region Sunday night and Monday

WEATHER STORY: Arctic air is sticking around and will make us cooler than normal for five of the seven days ahead. Wind Chill Advisory is in place for our entire region through noon on Monday. Air temps will be close to -20 during the early part of the week coming up. Wind Chill factors could be near -40 so that’s why we’re in First Alert mode. It will slowly start to warm up by midweek and next Friday and Saturday, it may be warm enough for light snow to return.

Be cautious of the cold weather and wind chill factors near -40 on Monday (KBJR)

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy as cold air from Canada keeps coming. Low temps should be -15 to -20 or so. Wind chill factors will be near -40 due to gusty winds. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: The Canadian air will be cold and dense so its pressure will remain high. That means we will have a sunny sky. The afternoon high should be around -1. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

Wind Chill Advisory covers entire region until noon Monday (KBJR)

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be mostly sunny due to the high pressure remaining over the Upper Midwest. The morning low will be around -10. The afternoon high will be 7. The wind will be SW 5-15 mph.

COMING UP: It will be colder than normal all the way to next Friday. By Friday afternoon and Saturday, we will get some slight chances for light snow.

cold start to week with milder, snowier weather to finish (KBJR)

