DOWN GO THE TOP DOGS: The Bulldogs sweep No.1 St. Cloud State Huskies

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the unranked Bulldogs shocked the No.1 team in the nation when they outscored St. Cloud State, 5-3, but on Saturday night the Bulldogs brought even more shocking news when they swept the Huskies 6-3.

In the first period, UMD came out firing away. Luke Loheit began the scoring fountain for the Bulldogs to take the early 1-0 lead. Following that, Ben Steeves capitalized on the power play while Jesse Jacques added a shorthanded goal to close out the first period with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Despite Huskies’ silence in the first frame, it didn’t take long for them to find the back of the net to make this a two-goal game on the power play, 3-1 just minutes into the second period.

Moving forward, St. Cloud State would score another as would UMD courtesy of Owen Gallatin to re-establish the two-goal game.

The Bulldogs opened up the final frame, 4-2, and closed out the night 6-3. The final two goals came from Isaac Howard and Dominic James.

UMD is now on a three-game win streak after this eleven-goal performance sweeping the top team in the country.

Goaltender Zach Stejskal had 33 saves. Stejskal and the Bulldogs will be back at AMSOIL next weekend when they take on another NCHC opponent and No.9 Western Michigan. Saturday’s game against the Broncos will be broadcast on our My9 Sports Network.

