The Women of Romano remain perfect in league play after Wayne State College win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.10 ranked UMD Women’s Basketball team gave a warm welcome to Wayne State College on Friday when the Bulldogs sent the Wildcats back on the road after a 74-54 UMD win.

Bulldogs take the W over the Wildcats🔥



FINAL

UMD: 74

WSC: 54#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/KGgiY9E13s — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) January 28, 2023

The Bulldogs led the entire way and stay unbeaten in the NSIC at 15-0. They look to keep their 14-game win alive as they take on Augustana on Saturday night in Romano. Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm.

