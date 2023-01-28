The Women of Romano remain perfect in league play after Wayne State College win
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.10 ranked UMD Women’s Basketball team gave a warm welcome to Wayne State College on Friday when the Bulldogs sent the Wildcats back on the road after a 74-54 UMD win.
The Bulldogs led the entire way and stay unbeaten in the NSIC at 15-0. They look to keep their 14-game win alive as they take on Augustana on Saturday night in Romano. Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm.
