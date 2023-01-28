The Women of Romano remain perfect in league play after Wayne State College win

Wayne State UMD Women's Basketball
By Alexis Bass
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.10 ranked UMD Women’s Basketball team gave a warm welcome to Wayne State College on Friday when the Bulldogs sent the Wildcats back on the road after a 74-54 UMD win.

The Bulldogs led the entire way and stay unbeaten in the NSIC at 15-0. They look to keep their 14-game win alive as they take on Augustana on Saturday night in Romano. Tip-off is set for 5:30 pm.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
WX GFX
First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute
2022 Beargrease Marathon Starting Line
Billy’s Bar prepares for first Beargrease start under new ownership
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
Breanna Ellison
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

Latest News

Ben Steeves Hat Trick
Upset Alert: Bulldogs knock off No.1 Huskies in 5-3 win
Charlie Katona
UMD Mens’ Basketball picks up home overtime win over Wayne State
3-1
Crowell & the Bulldogs drop tough outing with Gophers
upset, 2-1
Thursday Night Faceoff Week 6: Sandelin Nets 1st goal, Superior boys upset Hibbing, Hermantown earns shutout while Rock Ridge silences Denfeld