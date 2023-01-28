Upset Alert: Bulldogs knock off No.1 Huskies in 5-3 win

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A packed AMSOIL Arena saw quite the show on Friday night as UMD hosted No.1 St. Cloud State.

Upsets and milestone were the themes of the night as Bulldogs freshman, Ben Steeves, had his second hat trick of the season with three power play goals on the night.

Make that two natural hat tricks for the rookie @ben_steeves https://t.co/M3SApZUMZP pic.twitter.com/0ar94QS4jg — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 28, 2023

Adding to the milestone list during game one of the series included fifth-year Bulldog, Derek Daschke, who reached the 100-point club after an assist on a goal by Kyle Bettens in the third period.

Defenseman @derekdaschke joins the 100 point club after his assist on the goal by Bettens.



Congrats, Derek!#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/svITFyR47e — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 28, 2023

The puck will drop on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. for game two of the series.

The Bulldogs upset the No. 1 team with some big milestones#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/B4OFKbW2ML — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 28, 2023

