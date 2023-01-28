Upset Alert: Bulldogs knock off No.1 Huskies in 5-3 win
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A packed AMSOIL Arena saw quite the show on Friday night as UMD hosted No.1 St. Cloud State.
Upsets and milestone were the themes of the night as Bulldogs freshman, Ben Steeves, had his second hat trick of the season with three power play goals on the night.
Adding to the milestone list during game one of the series included fifth-year Bulldog, Derek Daschke, who reached the 100-point club after an assist on a goal by Kyle Bettens in the third period.
The puck will drop on Saturday at 7:07 p.m. for game two of the series.
