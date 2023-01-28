Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning,

This was at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month.

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.

Preciado said he did not have information on what led up to the shooting, or if it occurred at a residence.

It’s unclear if the suspect or suspects are in custody.

The early Saturday morning shooting comes on top a massacre at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb last week that left 11 dead and nine wounded and shootings at two Half Moon Bay farms that left seven dead and one wounded.

The killings have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation’s toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.

For the third straight year, the U.S. in 2022 recorded over 600 mass shootings in which at least four people were killed or injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

This story corrects previous versions stating this was the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

