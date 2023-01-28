How to safely embrace this weekend’s frigid cold

SUPERIOR, WI. -- Bitter wind chills, even by our standards, are oozing into the Twin Ports, but one Northlander is prepared.

“The feet first,” said Griffith Coffman, who was attending the Lake Superior Ice Festival. “Two layers of socks, big thick wool pairs of socks over that, and then boots.”

Coffman plans on enjoying the Ice Festival this weekend and won’t let the coldest weather of winter freeze the fun.

“You got to dress for all the elements, so I started with an Under Armour, and then another long sleeve over that, a sweatshirt on top of that, and then a two-layer jacket,” said Coffman.

The Lake Superior Ice Festival, along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, will bring thousands of people outdoors into wind chills forecast to be in the 20′s to 40′s below zero.

Temperatures where frostbite can happen in less than a half hour.

“So, cover all exposed skin with layers of clothing, so dressing with layers,” said Cameron Vollbrecht, the Superior Fire Chief. “Start with base layers, insulation layers, and some sort of a wind breaker over the top of that.”

A reminder that staying warm outside all starts at home.

On top of wearing warm clothing, grab scarves, face warmers, and secondary sources of heat like chemical hand warmers before heading out this weekend.

And always remember to listen to your body.

“When you’re shivering that means your body is trying to compensate for being extremely cold,” said Vollbrecht. “Take that as a warning to get yourself immediately to warmer conditions. When you stop shivering, or you have someone that does stop shivering, that is a time to seek immediate medical attention.”

So, take advice from the fire chief and someone who’s no stranger to embracing the Northland outdoors in winter.

“We did not expect it to be as cold as it was last year because it’s about the same temperature, so definitely dressed even more warm this year than we did last year,” said Coffman.

The Superior Fire Chief wants to remind everyone that being prepared doesn’t stop when you get home.

Most frost bite and hypothermia incidents occur when you don’t expect to be outdoors.

Having secondary heat sources, blankets, and extra layers could potentially save your life.

