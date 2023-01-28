First Alert: wind chill will be a factor in a cold weekend

WEATHER STORY: Arctic air has come to call and it will chill down us all; perhaps for the whole week ahead! The coldest of this blast will likely be Saturday night, Sunday and Monday. Wind Chill Advisory is in place for MN and western WI. It may be continued and even expanded come Monday. Air temps will be close to -20 during the early part of the week coming up. Wind Chill factors could be near -40 so that’s why we’re in First Alert mode. It will slowly start to warm up by midweek and next Saturday, it may be warm enough for light snow to return.

Wind Chill Advisory Saturday night and Sunday for MN and western WI (KBJR)

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: The sky will become partly to mostly cloudy as air at the surface charges our way from Canada. Low temps should be -15 to -20 or so. Wind chill factors will be near -40 due to gusty winds. The wind will be WNW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The Canadian air will be cold and dense so its pressure will be on the high side. That will make for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Afternoon high temp might hit 0 if we are lucky. The wind will be W 5-15 mph making the wind chill a factor yet again.

Sunday has a high of 0 (KBJR)

MONDAY: Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny again due to the high pressure nature of the air mass in place in our region. The morning low will be around -17. The afternoon high will be -1. The wind will be W 10-20 mph so don’t be too surprised if the wind chill alert gets extended and even expanded in eastern WI and the U.P.

COMING UP: It will be colder than normal all the way to next Friday. By next Saturday, temperatures will return towards normal and that will support a 30% chance for a round of light snow.

The entire week ahead will be cold (KBJR)

