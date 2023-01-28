Crowell & the Bulldogs drop tough outing with Gophers

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two of the hottest teams in women’s college hockey battled it out on the ice on Friday, but it was the No.3 Gophers that made their winning streak eleven after a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs.

After a scoreless first period, Minnesota sounded the red light in the second period for the 1-0 lead until Taylor Stewart put away the equalizing goal for UMD for a 1-1 score in the first minute of the final frame.

From there, Minnesota added two more including an empty netter to secure the win over UMD.

Maura Crowell and the Bulldogs seek a sweep over the Gophers in game two on Saturday. Puck drops at 3 pm and will be broadcast on the My9 Sports Network.

