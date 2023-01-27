Thursday Night Faceoff Week 6: Sandelin Nets 1st goal, Superior boys upset Hibbing, Hermantown earns shutout while Rock Ridge silences Denfeld

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 6 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were four High School Hockey matchups including one that aired on the My9 Sports Network.

MSHSL High School Girl’s Hockey:

(3) Mirage 3 Eden Prairie 0

MSHSL High School Boy’s Hockey:

Superior 2 (8) Hibbing 1

(9) Rock Ridge 6 (17) Duluth Denfeld 1

(2) Hermantown 7 Proctor (0)

