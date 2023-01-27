Thursday Night Faceoff Week 6: Sandelin Nets 1st goal, Superior boys upset Hibbing, Hermantown earns shutout while Rock Ridge silences Denfeld
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In week 6 of Thursday Night Faceoff there were four High School Hockey matchups including one that aired on the My9 Sports Network.
MSHSL High School Girl’s Hockey:
(3) Mirage 3 Eden Prairie 0
MSHSL High School Boy’s Hockey:
Superior 2 (8) Hibbing 1
(9) Rock Ridge 6 (17) Duluth Denfeld 1
(2) Hermantown 7 Proctor (0)
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.