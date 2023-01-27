Staffing Shortage: Duluth Schools forced to cancel bus service to 100 students Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Students in west Duluth were left scrambling to get to school Wednesday when their bus route was canceled at the last minute.

“I apologize on behalf of Duluth Public Schools that we’ve had to take these extreme measures,” said John Magas, Superintendent of Duluth Public Schools.

The district had to cancel bus service for around 100 students at schools including Denfeld High School and Piedmont Elementary when two school bus drivers called out of work Wednesday.

According to Magas, with current staffing levels, they don’t have room for any surprises.

“If we end up with a couple of people sick or some other situation, we end up needing to cancel a route,” Magas said.

Employees from other departments have even stepped in in a pinch.

“Quite often our bus, transportation manager and sometimes our mechanics and others, they actually jump on and fill in for our buses and bus drivers too,” Magas said.

Despite that extra help, Magas needs to hire five to 10 more drivers and is working to get applicants.

“We have increased pay pretty significantly up to $21 an hour. But we really, really appreciate those people,” Magas said.

This shortage extends across the bridge.

Though they haven’t had to cancel, leaders with Superior schools said they want more on-call drivers.

“Bus driver staffing is an ongoing battle,” said David See, Director of Transportation for Superior School District. “Today I’ve used all my subs up so we are down to no one available if somebody calls out sick,” See said.

He’s focusing his hiring efforts in-house.

“For us, the biggest way to bring in drivers is to have our current drivers recruit them and bring them in,” See said.

The district pays around $22 per hour, plus benefits, and something money can’t buy.

“It’s just making them feel appreciated and recognizing them for the job they do,” See said.

He’s hoping to give them some gratitude for a sometimes thankless job.

In Duluth, Magas said all bus services have been restored.

In the meantime, the district is working to combine routes so they can operate with fewer drivers when necessary.

For information about becoming a driver in Duluth, click here. For Superior, click here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.