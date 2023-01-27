St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate.

Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation including, biking, walking or using mobility devices like scooters and wheelchairs.

St. Louis County received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to help prepare an Active Transportation Plan for the road.

The county is in the early stages of planning to reconstruct the road, which is between West Arrowhead Rd. in Duluth and Martin Rd. in Rice Lake.

Although the actual construction would likely not happen for at least 7-10 years, the current goal is to gather input from people who live, work, go to school, or travel along the road.

This input will help the county understand community’s thoughts before they begin the preliminary design process.

Additional opportunities for public input will be provided as the project goes through preliminary design.

Three workshop sessions will be held on Monday, Feb. 6, at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Homecroft Elementary School, which is located at 4784 Howard Gnesen Road.

Anyone is welcome to attend the public meetings.

More information about the project, including the option to sign up for email updates, can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.