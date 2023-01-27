Snow is almost done but the cold has just begun

Today: Snow showers will continue though about the noon hour. Through the rest of the day, we will have partly sunny skies and temperatures falling into the teens through this afternoon. Winds are out of the northwest between 10-20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH at times.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday morning lows will be in the single digits and teens below zero, but with breezy northwest winds it will feel like it’s in the 20′s and 30′s below below zero for much across the Northland. Highs will only make it onto either side of zero but wind chills should remain below zero for much of the Northland.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday morning looks even a tad cooler with morning lows in the teens and 20′s below zero with wind chill values in the 30′s and 40′s below zero. Frostbite can occur in less than 20 minutes under these conditions. Highs for much of the Northland remain below zero through the afternoon Sunday. Wind Chills are in the single digits and teens below zero for much of the day.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

