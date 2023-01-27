Researchers capture image on Mars that looks like a bear

An image captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science...
An image captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, or HiRISE, appears to show the image of a bear’s face on the surface of Mars.(NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona / SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – Paddington, is that you?

An image captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, or HiRISE, appears to show the image of a bear’s face on the surface of Mars.

Researchers at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, which manages HiRISE, said the large, circular fracture pattern that forms the outline of a bear’s head “might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater.”

In the center, the “nose” is formed by a hill with a V-shaped collapse, while the “eyes” are two smaller craters.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has been orbiting the planet for nearly 17 years. According to the University of Arizona, the HiRISE instrument remains the most powerful camera ever sent to another planet.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
WX GFX
First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute
2022 Beargrease Marathon Starting Line
Billy’s Bar prepares for first Beargrease start under new ownership
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

Latest News

Park-Point 5-miler
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
An ice fishing pole sits next to a hole in the ice.
Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps
MN House of Representatives
Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, announced draft guidelines that...
FDA eases rules again for gay men seeking to donate blood
A 4-foot-long American eel was discovered at a Texas beach.
VIDEO: Massive 4-foot-long eel washes up on beach, surprises researcher