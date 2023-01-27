Park Point 5-Miler registration opens

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open.

The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth.

The entry fee for the race is $30 before June 30, and $35 afterward.

A kids’ race for those 14 and under is free and will have two separate race courses between 1/4 and 1/2 mile long.

Post-race activities include food trucks and yard games for both kids and adults.

The race is the region’s oldest road race and is organized by the Young Athlete’s Foundation (YAF). The YAF is the charity arm of Grandma’s Marathon and was created in 1990. It assists with the promotion and development of healthy and active lifestyles for youth throughout Carlton, Cook, Douglas, Lake, and St. Louis Counties. Since its inception, the YAF has donated more than $1.1 million to the community’s youth athletic, recreational, and nonprofit organizations.

To register and find more information about the event, visit the race page on the YAF website.

