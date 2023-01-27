ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies.

To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday.

More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the event and served as a one-stop shop for people in need.

Services ranged from getting a haircut to warrant resolution.

“What’s really great is it’s, especially on chilly days, folks aren’t having to travel all throughout the city to get these resources. They can just come to one spot to get it all taken care of at the same time,” said Jaci Christiansen. Christiansen is the Community Engagement Coordinator at Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center.

Christiansen said this event featured the most services they’ve had since the pandemic started.

If you want to help, the Damiano Center is accepting winter coat donations.

