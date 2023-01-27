A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions

A non traditional form of therapy is being offered at a local horse ranch.
A non traditional form of therapy is being offered at a local horse ranch.(WEAU)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing.

Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him to help others in the same way.

The Heart of a Horse ranch offers more than traditional therapy to people seeking help. It’s a hands on healing experience with horses and a trauma coach.

“My job as a coach is to help them find the answers that they already have. They aren’t broken, they aren’t damaged. Just things have happened to them and they have their own answers. They know their way clear and it’s my job to help them to bring that out. I get to partner with the horses to do that,” Goodland said.

Goodland said his clients learn a lot from the horses.

“The horses bring an incredible quality to it. They bring something to our lives that is very grounding and very settling. They’re very spiritual. I have seen the horses do things in sessions with people that is impossible to explain,” Goodland said.

One client, Sharon Kappus, said because of her past trauma she often feels disconnected from reality, but working with horses helped her reconnect with herself and the world around her.

“I’ve been through a lot of therapy. I think part of me felt like I had gone as far as I was going to go... I just look at it as a miracle. Miracles happen here,” Kappus said.

Executive Director of Eau Claire Sober Living, Michelle Markquart, said she recommends Goodland’s services.

“It’s been fascinating to me in the number of times that I’ve brought people out to work with Robert. And I’ll often sit in with sessions with my ladies and he has an uncanny knack for finding exactly what that person needs to to go into what they need to work on,” Markquart said.

Goodland said it’s his passion to help others get through tough times.

“We’re all on different parts of our own path and sometimes some other people are walking a very similar path, but they just aren’t as far along. So those of us that are a little bit further ahead, maybe on the other side of the flames, we can hand buckets of water back to them who are still in the flames,” Goodland said.

The Heart of a Horse offers various coaching sessions with or without horses, more information can be found here. An open house will also be held at the ranch in Mondovi on May 13th from 1-5pm.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
WX GFX
First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute
2022 Beargrease Marathon Starting Line
Billy’s Bar prepares for first Beargrease start under new ownership
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die
Breanna Ellison
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

Latest News

For many athletes, the day before a big race is spent relaxing and mentally preparing. But for...
CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday
Dog Park
Dog Park
Marquette Catholic School
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia announces major expansion
The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen...
Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday
To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on...
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources