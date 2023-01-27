Marquette Catholic School in Virginia announces major expansion

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Marquette Catholic School in Virginia is expanding. School officials announced Friday that they have reached an agreement to purchase a 60,000-square-foot building currently leased by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

The future home of the school established in 1917 is located on 15 acres of land at 1301 Chestnut St. in Virginia. The total cost for the property and renovations is estimated at $4.9 million.

School leaders say this move will address challenges the school is facing at its current Third Street location, which include a lack of adequate space for enrolled students and the need for costly updates and repairs.

“I’m incredibly grateful that a door has been opened to us to continue the mission of Catholic education on the Iron Range,” said Father Brandon Moravitz, the school’s pastor, in a news release sent out Friday morning. “This new facility will allow us to continue to grow and dream up many more possibilities. I’m forever grateful to God for truly dropping this opportunity upon us from the ‘heavens.’”

The move should double classroom space, allowing for more growth and accessibility for those with physical limitations, according to the school.

Marquette Catholic School has a rich history, established when a surge of immigrants settled on the Iron Range in the early 1900s. Right now, the school serves more than 200 students in Pre-K through eighth grade.

The announcement did not indicate a timeline yet for the move.

