Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An ice fishing contest put on by The United Northern Sportsmen (UNS) has been postponed due to the cold weather.

The event was originally supposed to be held Sunday, January 30.

However, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills pushed organizers to reschedule the contest for Sunday, February 19.

The event will be held at Island Lake across from the United Northern Sportsmen club house between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The UNS Ice Fishing Contests offers a grand prize of $1,000.

Tickets to compete in the event are $5 and are available the day of the contest at the UNS clubhouse.

For more information about the event, visit the United Northern Sportsmen website.

