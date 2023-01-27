Hermantown Hockey Preps for Hockey Day Minnesota 2023

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year the defending state champs of Hermantown were asked to be one of the participating teams of the annual Hockey Day Minnesota.

The last time the Hawks participated in the celebration of hockey culture was when they hosted the event back in 2010. The Hawks will play another prominent program, Mahtomedi, on Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hawks head coach, Patrick Andrews, talked about how the invitation has caused him to reflect on the evolution of the Hermantown program saying, “When I started there was no indoor rink so I’ve been around since the beginning- not of the program- we have a long tradition before that, but seeing this success, being a part of it as a kid and watching the prominence that this program has become and all of the hard work that people have put in is really cool.”

Puck will drop for the Hawks at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
A Superior family is grieving the loss of both their 19-year-old daughter and beloved K9 police...
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart
Moose vs Car crash
Rescue Squad: Car strikes moose on Hwy. 53
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say
WX GFX
First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute

Latest News

upset, 2-1
Thursday Night Faceoff Week 6: Sandelin Nets 1st goal, Superior boys upset Hibbing, Hermantown earns shutout while Rock Ridge silences Denfeld
No.6 Bulldogs
Bulldogs emphasize “defense leads to offense” in nine-game win streak
4-3
Mirage Edge Hilltoppers in tight outing, 4-3
Denfeld drops
Hawks soar above the Hunters, Superior battles and falls just short