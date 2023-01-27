Hermantown Hockey Preps for Hockey Day Minnesota 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This year the defending state champs of Hermantown were asked to be one of the participating teams of the annual Hockey Day Minnesota.

The last time the Hawks participated in the celebration of hockey culture was when they hosted the event back in 2010. The Hawks will play another prominent program, Mahtomedi, on Saturday afternoon.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hawks head coach, Patrick Andrews, talked about how the invitation has caused him to reflect on the evolution of the Hermantown program saying, “When I started there was no indoor rink so I’ve been around since the beginning- not of the program- we have a long tradition before that, but seeing this success, being a part of it as a kid and watching the prominence that this program has become and all of the hard work that people have put in is really cool.”

Puck will drop for the Hawks at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.