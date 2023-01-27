Frigid temperatures and wind chills this weekend

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Lingering flurries are possible through the early evening hours with clouds decreasing overnight. Lows range from the single digits above zero along the South Shore to teens below zero in northern MN. Wind chills will be as cold as -30°F at times.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Highs will struggle to get above zero degrees in some areas. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid single digits above zero. Lows dip into the teens to 20s below zero with wind chills approaching -40°F at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue with highs reaching the single digits above and below zero degrees. Lows will once again be in the teens to 20s below zero with wind chills approaching -40°F at times.

MONDAY: Skies continue to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures remaining below zero for most locations. Lows will be in the teens to 20s below zero with wind chills colder than -30°F at times.

