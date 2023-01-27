Frigid temperatures and wind chills this weekend

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: Lingering flurries are possible through the early evening hours with clouds decreasing overnight. Lows range from the single digits above zero along the South Shore to teens below zero in northern MN. Wind chills will be as cold as -30°F at times.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Highs will struggle to get above zero degrees in some areas. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid single digits above zero. Lows dip into the teens to 20s below zero with wind chills approaching -40°F at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue with highs reaching the single digits above and below zero degrees. Lows will once again be in the teens to 20s below zero with wind chills approaching -40°F at times.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

MONDAY: Skies continue to be mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures remaining below zero for most locations. Lows will be in the teens to 20s below zero with wind chills colder than -30°F at times.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
WX GFX
First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute
2022 Beargrease Marathon Starting Line
Billy’s Bar prepares for first Beargrease start under new ownership
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
This undated photo provided by the Goodhue County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office shows Jennifer...
Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

Latest News

WX GFX
Snow is almost done but the cold has just begun
WX GFX
First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute
Wx Gfx
Dry today but snow tonight could lead to a slick Friday morning commute
Another Clipper
JANUARY 25 PM WEATHER