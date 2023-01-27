Duluth Seaway Port Authority: 2022 saw below average maritime tonnage, iron ore growth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even after their biggest January since 2010, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) finished below average for total maritime tonnage this shipping season.

The DSPA released their season summary Friday, stating the Port of Duluth-Superior finished its 2022 navigation season was down 7.6 percent compared to 2021.

The port’s tonnage was also down seven percent compared to the five-season average.

About 30.4 million short tons of cargo went through the port this season.

According to the press release, 19 million tons of iron ore left the port, which finished within 2.3 percent of the five-season average.

In January alone, almost 970,000 tons of iron ore sailed from the Port of Duluth-Superior.

This was the largest January iron ore float for Duluth-Superior since the DSPA shifted to electronic record-keeping in 2003.

Approximately 16,000 tons of that ore sailed for export aboard the 1953-built lake freighter Saginaw, which left Superior, Wisconsin, on Jan. 21 at 4:20 p.m. as the latest departing ship from the Port of Duluth-Superior since 1975.

That shipment was part of more than 5.5 million tons of iron ore that sailed from Duluth-Superior for export during the 2022 season, a 1.9 percent year-over-year increase.

General cargo tonnage provided the season’s biggest highlight.

Most of the cargo was the high, wide and heavy ilk, for example, 260-foot wind turbine blades, a 125-ton Yankee dryer for ST Paper in West Duluth, and other huge industrial pieces that Duluth Cargo Connect received via ship or barge and then moved to sites throughout North America.

The general cargo tonnage total more than quadrupled the five-season average, finishing at nearly 118,000 tons, the most for Duluth-Superior since 1986.

Salt tonnage and cement tonnage were also highlights for the port this season.

Salt was up 26 percent compared to 2022, and cement tonnage was down from 2021, but it was still almost 6 percent above the five-season average.

Another highlight for the Duluth-Superior port was the debut of maritime container shipping through Duluth Cargo Connect.

This was able to open a new line of efficient cargo import and export for regional manufacturers, producers, and retailers.

Coal and grain were the season’s biggest declines, down 13 percent and 20.3 percent, respectively, compared to 2021.

It was also the port’s smallest grain throughput since 1890.

However even with the difficult season for grain, beet pulp pellets emerged as a highlight.

Duluth-Superior exported 150,000 tons of beet pulp pellets in 2022, which was the most since 2014 and an 85 percent increase over last season.

“Grain is a very dynamic commodity in terms of supply, demand, pricing and routing, and the port faced a number of headwinds in 2022, including two years of tightening grain supplies worldwide, further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, a very strong dollar, extremely elevated transportation costs and competition from other countries’ less expensive wheat,” said Deb DeLuca, executive director of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

“On the positive side, 2022 was a terrific season for general cargo tonnage, and while it doesn’t offset grain or coal in total tonnage, those general cargo shipments deliver outsized economic value per ton in comparison, and they also support development of regional industry and greener energy sources, so they represent a big win for our port and our region.”

