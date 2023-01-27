Clean energy bill passes DFL-controlled MN House, state republicans call it ‘dangerous’

ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that they say will tackle the climate crisis and create good jobs.

According to a press release, the House File 7 establishes new clean energy goals for the state and puts Minnesota on a path to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040.

“Minnesota has a proud tradition of being a national clean energy leader, but we’ve fallen behind other states,” said the bill’s author, House Majority Leader Jamie Long. “Enacting the 100% bill will put Minnesota back on the map for clean energy leadership. Minnesotans are calling on us to act and we are answering the call.”

In 2007, a DFL House, DFL Senate, and a Republican Governor enacted the Next Generation Energy Act.

This was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% from 2005 levels by 2050.

According to a 2021 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) report, Minnesota is not on track to meet its clean energy goals, with emissions declining just eight percent from 2005 levels.

“DFLers are committed to taking action on climate — unchecked climate pollution threatens Minnesota’s future,” said Speaker Melissa Hortman. “Now is the time to take bold action and ensure Minnesotans have the healthy climate and clean energy future they deserve.”

However, state republicans are calling the bill “dangerous.”

“Price hikes, blackouts, a grid that is unreliable when it’s needed most—that’s what Democrats voted for tonight. With the Blackout Bill, Minnesotans will see their energy bills go up $1,600 per year and face potentially catastrophic blackouts,” wrote Minority Leader Lisa Demuth. “Republicans offered reasonable amendments to guard against skyrocketing costs and the dangerous consequences, but they were rejected. We all want cleaner energy, but this bill is reckless and will have devastating consequences for Minnesotans.”

Twenty-one other states have already established a 100% clean-energy standard or goal.

The bill is now advancing in the Minnesota Senate.

On Wednesday, it passed the Senate Energy, Utilities, Environment, and Climate Committee.

Governor Tim Walz included the policy in his budget proposal for fiscal years 2024-2025 and has included the policy in past budget proposals.

Minnesota is one of the fastest-warming states in the nation, according to the University of Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.