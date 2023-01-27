City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet

Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.

Town of Hayward, WI- Sunday, January 29 will be the 4th annual Family Fun Day. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., all are invited to enjoy the Recreational Forest. Activities include snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding and sleigh rides. There will also be a bonfire with free hot chocolate and cookies. The event is free and the town board will decide Friday, January 27 if the weather is looking to be too cold.

Calumet, MI- The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club is hosting a club event Saturday, January 28. All are welcome to a cookout at the Trailside Lodge. At the cookout, the club hopes to spread awareness about the work they do and encourage more people to become members. There will be a chance to learn about snowmobiles, the need for more groomers and other work volunteers do. The club maintains 200 miles of trails in the Keweenaw peninsula and work takes place all year round. Free coffee will be provided by Biggby Coffee in Houghton. The cook-out will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.