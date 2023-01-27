CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks.

Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.

The checks, done by 22 different vets and volunteers, establish a health baseline for the dogs planning to run on the trails.

”Our job at pre-race checks is to establish kind of a baseline,” Katie Neshek, Head Veterinarian for the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, said. “So we’re doing a full physical exam on all the dogs that are running in this race, so that we have a baseline to compare down the trail when they’ve been working for a while.”

The teams create a unique profile for each dog, which the mushers carry in their sleds while on the race.

“The mushers are required to carry their veterinary book and it’s basically their medical record,” Neshek said.

The record helps the vets give care to the pups if a problem were to arise out on the trail from Duluth to Grand Portage.

“We make notes about their baseline at the beginning, so that, any vet who’s checking them down the trail, kind of, has that information to compare to,” she said.

Organizers with the marathon said the public is more than welcome to go to Black Bear Casino Saturday to meet the canines and their mushers.

They said that when the dogs are getting checked, to give them plenty of space to complete their assessments.

Vet Checks are at 1785 Highway 210, Carlton, MN from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Beargrease Coverage (Northern News Now)

