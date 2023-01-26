Warning to Northland snowmobilers ahead of Beargrease Marathon

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Snowmobilers and mushing teams will be sharing the trail Sunday through Tuesday.

The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon starts Sunday, and the group ‘Sled Lake Superior’ reminds riders to use caution.

The organization posted a notice to snowmobilers about the race on its Facebook page.

They warn riders if they come up behind a sled dog team, make sure to slow down and wait for a signal from the musher to pass.

If you are approaching from the front, pull as far over as you can and do the same.

‘Sled Lake Superior’ also said that in some instances, stopping and shutting off your machine is a good idea and to keep in mind that dogs may also dart to the middle of the trail periodically.

The following trails will be affected during the race:

MN State Trail 60 - CJ Ramstad North Shore Trail

Trail 249 - Tofte

Trail 110 - Gunflint

Trail 110 - Expressway

Lullaby Trail

Blueberry Trail

