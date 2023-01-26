Warning to Northland snowmobilers ahead of Beargrease Marathon

Mushers prepare for the exciting Beargrease race starting Sunday morning.
Mushers prepare for the exciting Beargrease race starting Sunday morning.(KBJR 6)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Snowmobilers and mushing teams will be sharing the trail Sunday through Tuesday.

The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon starts Sunday, and the group ‘Sled Lake Superior’ reminds riders to use caution.

The organization posted a notice to snowmobilers about the race on its Facebook page.

They warn riders if they come up behind a sled dog team, make sure to slow down and wait for a signal from the musher to pass.

If you are approaching from the front, pull as far over as you can and do the same.

‘Sled Lake Superior’ also said that in some instances, stopping and shutting off your machine is a good idea and to keep in mind that dogs may also dart to the middle of the trail periodically.

The following trails will be affected during the race:

  • MN State Trail 60 - CJ Ramstad North Shore Trail
  • Trail 249 - Tofte
  • Trail 110 - Gunflint
  • Trail 110 - Expressway
  • Lullaby Trail
  • Blueberry Trail

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walz makes final budget announcement.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
A Superior family is grieving the loss of both their 19-year-old daughter and beloved K9 police...
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart
Moose vs Car crash
Rescue Squad: Car strikes moose on Hwy. 53
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

2022 Beargrease Marathon Starting Line
Billy’s Bar prepares for first Beargrease start under new ownership
City by City is a daily segment that airs during the Northern News Now News at 4 p.m.
City by City: Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County
End of the Road Film Festival showcases more than 75 feature and short films at Ely’s Historic...
Film Festival in Ely debuts February 9-12
FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception
FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception