UMD Theatre to present William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night”

UMD "Twelfth Night"
UMD "Twelfth Night"(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - University of Minnesota Duluth’s (UMD) College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and Department of Theatre announced they will be running a production of “Twelfth Night.”

Directed by UMD Assistant Professor of Theatre History Jenna Soleo-Shanks, the Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identities begins with a shipwreck and ends in a triple wedding.

The play will be centering on Viola and Sebastian, identical twins separated by fate.

UMD’s Theatre spokespeople say the play will deliver both romance and hilarity.

The 1960s-set will bring a visual touch of “Mad Men” and will have a live band with melodies of 60s hits.

“Twelfth Night” has a classic theme of androgyny that is heightened by a group of recurring clowns, some deploying elements of drag.

The performance, which runs about two hours, will have weekday evening showtimes and weekend matinees.

A talk back with cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, Feb. 8 performance and an ASL interpreter will sign the Sunday, Feb. 12 show.

Advance tickets are now on sale here or 218-726-8561.

Advance ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for a seniors, UMD faculty and staff, or veterans, and $10 for all students.

UMD students are also eligible for free rush tickets 30 minutes prior to a performance with a valid UMD student ID, but it is subject to availability.

“Twelfth Night” will run from Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb.12 in the Marshall Performing Arts Center at UMD.

