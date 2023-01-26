North Star 4th grader starts campaign to bring happiness to school staff

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth 4th grader is giving back to her school in a unique way.

Amelia Hanson attends North Star Academy, which is a charter school in Duluth.

The school focuses on eight core values of respect, responsibility, compassion, integrity, justice, hope, wisdom, and courage.

They also work on what it means to be a person of character and how to live out the core values inside and outside of school.

The school organizers say that Amelia emulates these core values by taking it to the next level.

Over the last two years, she has been working on a campaign to provide a “Happy Cart” to the staff at North Star.

This year, Amelia started with just $2.00 of her own money and has now raised over $500.

She sends a video message on Facebook asking for donations to provide happiness to the staff through the “Happy Cart”.

Amelia and her friend bring wheel the “Happy Cart” around the school for the teachers and staff.

The cart is filled with drinks, snacks, and treats.

