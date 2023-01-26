Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release.

On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position.

The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community has access to city resources and services, serves as a liaison between the Mayor’s office and city departments, other governmental agencies, and community organizations.

“I am excited to work with Breanna,” states Mayor Larson. “She was selected from almost forty impressive applicants and brings tremendous experiences, skills, and insights to our work. This role is vital to our residents as a bridge between the community and our departments and services. Breanna understands our community and will be an asset to everything we do.”

“I am thrilled and honored to serve as Community Relations Officer for the City of Duluth,” said Ellison. “I look forward to working alongside Mayor Larson, City staff, and our community in this vital work. I am deeply invested in doing my part to create a thriving Duluth across all neighborhoods. Our city is accomplishing meaningful and crucial work, with constant growth happening — and even more important work is yet to be done. Stepping into this role, I bring a commitment to work hard for and with Duluthians. I could not be more excited to dive into this role and serve our community.”

Prior to the Community Relations Officer position, Ellison worked with the City of Duluth’s Workforce Development department as an Employment Counselor.

She is currently serving as a board member with the St. Louis River Alliance, coaches girls’ basketball at Superior High School, and volunteers with other community organizations.

“I look forward to working with Breanna Ellison in her new role as the City of Duluth’s Community Relations Officer,” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “I am excited to see what ideas she brings to the table to help our city make sure we are hearing from our entire community. This role has assisted our department in connecting with people from all aspects of our community. Breanna has a diverse background working in our community with youth and adults, which will be valuable to us in her role.”

Ellison is also a licensed educator and holds a Bachelor’s degree in both History and Teaching Social Studies from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

She will start as Community Relations Officer in mid-February.

