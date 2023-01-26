Lake Superior Ice Festival preparations underway despite warmer than normal January

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Festival kicks off this weekend, but there’s some changes due to a warmer than average January.

Organizers with the festival had to cancel the Midwest Ice-Racing Association ice races due to ice conditions out on the lake.

“The ice quality in some areas has been challenging,” Linda Cadotte, Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the City of Superior, said.

Cadotte and her team start planning for the ice festival months in advance.

“We really start planning, you know, towards the end of summer and meet regularly and talk about how all the pieces fit together,” she said.

This year, there are 24 local businesses featured on Barker’s Island, with hopes to bring back the classic ice carousel.

“They’ve been spending hours plowing and trying to prep the areas to make the ice work,” Cadotte said.

The city plans to bring back their live ice carving, with plans to add a live blacksmith demonstration to those that visit throughout the weekend.

Cadotte is excited for another year of the festival, 2023 marks the seventh annual.

“Seeing all the people come and enjoy the time and effort,” she said,

For more information about the Lake Superior Ice Festival, you can visit their website here.

